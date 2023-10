Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department of Odisha Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee tested positive for scrub typhus on Wednesday.

“He is being treated at home,” informed the authorities of Capital Hospital.

However, Odisha Public Health Director Dr Niranjan Mishra yesterday said that a total of 2020 Scrub Typhus positive cases have been detected in the State out of the 22077 samples tested.