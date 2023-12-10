Youth’s Body Recovered From Pond In Dhenkanal; One Held, Another Absconding

Dhenkanal: Police on Sunday arrested a person in connection with the recovery of a youth’s body with his hands and legs tied from a pond at Matonga village in Dhenkanal district.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjil Pradhan of Jambujodi village under Kaniha police limits. However, another accused is on the run and a motorcycle used in the crime has been seized by the cops.

As per sources, the two accused murdered a youth named Bikash Behera over a love-related matter. The deceased had a relationship with the niece of one of the accused.

The accused hatched a conspiracy and first kidnapped Bikash. After that, they murdered him and threw the body in a pond. The accused has been produced before the court and another one will be nabbed soon, Jarapada police said.