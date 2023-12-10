Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital has deteriorated again. On Sunday morning at 8 am, Delhi air quality was in the “very poor” category with an Air Quality Index of 314, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Smog could be seen in many parts of the city along with other places in north India.

On Saturday also, the air quality in the national capital remained in “very poor” category with an AQI of 322 while on Friday, it was 346.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’ , 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.

The city is also witnessing a gradual drop in the mercury with a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, on Saturday, as per the India Meteorological Department.