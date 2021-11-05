Youth’s Body Recovered From Daya River In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of the youth, who has swept away while taking bath in Daya River in Puri two days ago, was recovered after 36 hours on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Abinash Das of Patrapada in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, some locals spotted the lifeless body floating in the river at Manitri village under Kanti gram panchayat. Later locals fished out the body and informed his family members and police about the same.

On being reports, Delang Police reached the spot till the last report came in.