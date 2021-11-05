No reason to worry, but, 3rd Covid wave threat still looming: Odisha Public health director

Bhubaneswar: While Odisha is continuing its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the State Public health director Niranjan Mishra shed light on the current covid situation.

“Present Covid wave in Europe & China is because of Delta variant. Odisha has already faced this variant, so there’s no reason to worry, ” Mishra said.

“Vaccination is underway, immunity trends showing positive signs, ” he added.

However, he warned that the third wave threat still looming.

Recently, the Odisha Government has initiated the process of payment of compensation to the next of kin of people who died of COVID-19 through a special application platform.