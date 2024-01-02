Youth Kills His Friend By Hitting On Head With Iron Rod

Khurda: A youth allegedly killed his friend today morning by hitting the latter’s head with an iron rod at Sagadabhanga village under Siko outpost and Jankia police limits in Khurda district.

The deceased was identified as young artiste Rashmiranjan Baliarsingh from the village and the accused was identified as his friend Somnath Lath from Puri district.

Rashmi Ranjan had got a call from Champatipur village under Ranpur block in Nayagarh district to act in a play on the occasion of New Year. Rashmi Ranjan and Somnath had gone to Champatipur to act in the play last night.

Today early morning the duo returned to Rashmi Ranjan’s house in Sagadabhanga village and went to sleep after finishing their morning chores.

Rashmiranjan’s mother, who is an Asha worker, left the house and went to her workplace at around 7.00 am. The two friends were sleeping at home at that time as they had spent sleepless nights. She returned home at around 12.30 pm and found the main door of the house locked.

Later, the woman enquired about her son with neighbours and ascertained that they had not seen Rashmiranjan since early morning. Suspecting foul play, she broke open the door and found her son dead while he was lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The accused fled from the spot soon after committing the crime.