Explosion At Private Hospital: One More Victim Succumbs

Bhubaneswar: One more victim of the explosion occurred Friday at the private hospital in Bhubaneswar died on Tuesday. With his death, the number of deceased rose to two.

The deceased has been identified as Sritam Sahu (23), a resident of Chainpur village under Delanga tehsil in Puri district.

Sritam had been working in the hospital for two years. In the explosion occurred on 29 December, he had sustained critical injuries and was undergoing treatment in the hospital. But last night the doctors declared him dead. Another victim died two days ago. The other two injured persons are still undergoing treatment. They are said to be in critical conditions.