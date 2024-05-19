Rajnath Singh criticises Congress, BJD for stalled development in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday targeted the ruling BJD and Congress while addressing a mega public meeting in Rairakhol.

“Congress ruled Odisha for 50 years while BJD for 25 years. But Odisha has not developed much in the last 75 years as poverty is yet to be eradicated. All the important documents, manuscripts art, and culture have been lost. I have been told that even the keys of Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar are also missing, he said.

“India has touched new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Earlier, the world was not taking India seriously but now things have changed dramatically. It was PM Modi who played a crucial role in ensuring the safe return of citizens and students in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war which was stopped for 4.5 hours,” said Singh.

“Be it the Abrogation of Article 370 or the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, whatever promises made by the BJP have been fulfilled, said Rajnath Singh. However, the previous governments even failed to eradicate poverty. The Modi government has been working for the poor and other backward classes. Be it pucca houses, cooking gas, toilets, and other facilities, the BJP government has done a lot of work to bring a massive transformation in the lives of people.”

“It was the BJD government that tried to stop the benefits of Central schemes from reaching the beneficiaries in Odisha. The work for providing pucca houses, toilets, and cooking gas has not progressed much under the BJD rule. Several poor are deprived of availing the benefits of Ayushman Bharat here,” said Singh.