Puri Srimandir to remain out of bounds for devotees tomorrow for PM Modi’s visit

Puri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on a two-day visit to the state for his third leg of campaign for BJP.

The prime minister will arrive here on Sunday evening and make a night halt at Raj Bhawan. The next morning he will leave for Puri at 7 am and have darshan of Lord Jagannath at Srimandir.

Srimandir will be out of bounds for devotees one hour before his visit. Similarly, traffic restrictions will be in place one hour before PM’s visit. For his road show, traffic restrictions will be there from Marichikote Square to Medical Square, informed Puri SP Pinak Mishra.

After paying obeisance to the Trinity, the prime minister will hold a roadshow from Singhadwar to Medical Chhak from 7.30 am.

After the roadshow, Modi will leave for Angul where he will address an election rally at 9.30 am at Angul stadium. He will address another Vijay Sankalp rally at Killa Padia in Cuttack at around 11.30 am.