No prediction made for cyclone: Bhubaneswar IMD director

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar IMD director Manorama Mohanty on Sunday informed that there is no need to panic as no prediction has been made regarding the formation of a cyclone. Mohanty informed that a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22.

It is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal around May 24, 2024.

Several parts of Odisha is going to experience thunderstorm in next couple of days and severe heatwave has been warned in the interior parts of Odisha from May 20 till May 22.

“Till now no forecast has been made regarding the cyclone. Only after low-pressure forms, we will be in a position to say with clarity. As the system is yet to develop far away from Odisha, IMD has not issued any forecast regarding any cyclone. Hence, there is no reason for the people to panic,” said Mohanty.

“As it is cyclone month, we are keeping a close watch on the developments. The moment we get any information, we will issue our forecast,” said Mohanty.