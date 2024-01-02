Bigg Boss 17: K-pop Singer Aoora Physically Hits Ayesha Khan For Not Following Orders

Mumbai: A fresh altercation erupted in the Bigg Boss 17 house when South Korean singer Aoora reportedly assaulted Ayesha Khan in a recent episode.

In the video shared by Bigg Boss 24*7 on X, Aoora was observed approaching Abhishek as he rested on his bed. Aoora appeared to be upset with him, but Abhishek expressed his lack of interest in complying with Aoora’s instructions because he had nominated him without a valid reason. Aoora, the house captain, had asked Abhishek Kumar to continue with the cleaning responsibilities in the house. However, he refused to do so.

In the meantime, Ayesha, who was resting on her bed, reminded Abhishek not to disclose anything to Aoora, warning that he would not listen and would become upset. Suddenly, Aoora approached her and aggressively struck the blanket covering her face. Ayesha appeared startled and stood up. She then approached the garden area and questioned Aoora, “What’s wrong with you?” She firmly stated, “Whatever the reason may be, I did not come here to entertain such behaviour from anyone.”