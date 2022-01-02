Youth Climbs Atop Mobile Tower, Threatens To End Life Over Non-installation Of Tubewell

Nuapada: A youth climbed on top of a mobile tower at Gharadhara area in Nuapada district on Sunday, and threatened to commit suicide demanding the installation of a tubewell in his village.

The youth has been identified as Hemant Rana.

As per reports, Rana is believed to have climbed atop the tower to spread the word of protest before the administration.

The victim has reportedly got down the tower after villagers and family members congregated near the base of the tower and pleaded him to come down.

Meanwhile, officials of the block administration also assured him to install more drinking water facilities in his village.