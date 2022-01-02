Bengal Re-imposes New Curbs Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Kolkata: Amid rise in COVID cases, the West Bengal government on Sunday re-imposed certain restrictions. The curbs will come into effect from January 3.

Under this, all schools and colleges in the state will be closed. Moreover, restrictive measures have also been imposed on shopping malls, market complexes, restaurants, and bars, wherein they will now allow only 50 per cent of their total capacity.

Similarly, night curfew has been ordered from 10 PM to 5 AM. However, only essential and emergency services can operate in this time.

Kolkata Metro services will also be capped at 50 per cent capacity and local trains can run only till 7 pm. Long-distance trains, however, will be allowed to run normally.

Attendance at gatherings for marriages and other social, religious and cultural occasions will be limited to 50 persons, while those for funerals or burials will be limited to 20.