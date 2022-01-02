Ashes: England Coach Chris Silverwood Tests Positive For Covid-19

Melbourne: England head coach Chris Silverwood, who had entered quarantine with his family, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The head coach has now been replaced by Assistant coach Graham Thorpe, who will now lead the English team.

“England men’s head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for Covid-19,” a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read.

“Silverwood has been isolating in Melbourne since December 30 following a positive test from one of his family members. He will remain in isolation until January 8. Silverwood is asymptomatic and is fully vaccinated,” the statement read further.

It was further stated that Silverwood is expected to return to the England party in Hobart ahead of the fifth Ashes Test.