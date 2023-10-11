Youth blackmailed and looted after same-sex relationship

Bhubaneswar: A youth was blackmailed and looted after a same-sex relationship in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports. According to available reports, the youth was involved in a same-sex relationship with the alleged looter who blackmailed him and looted him off as much as Rs. 1.5 lakh.

A blue-print had been been prepared for the entire loot scheme through same-sex relationships in Bhubaneswar. It is worth mentioning that after a complaint had been lodged in the Lingaraj police station in this regard, four minors have been detained in this regard.

The minors used to search for the targets from various game applications and sending them friend requests and having same-sex relationships with them, recording their visuals and blackmailing them.