Enraged Customers Throw Torn Currency in Air at Bhubaneswar RBI Office

Bhubaneswar: In an utterly surprising event, some currency notes were found strewn in front of the Reserve Bank of India building in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

After failing to exchange the currency at the bank counter, some customers were seen throwing currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 denominations in front of the RBI building to express dissatisfaction.

The customers brought those currency notes to exchange in RBI but threw them out of frustration after the bank authorities refused to exchange them.

On being informed, Kharvelnagar police reached the spot and pacified the people.

This incident has raised a question about RBI authorities’ refusal to exchange the currency.

The rule says that the RBI should have exchanged the torn notes. However, the bank authorities tell the customers to go to the State Bank of India and other local banks to exchange the banknotes. Meanwhile, those banks refuse to exchange those notes, leading to customers’ suffering.

However, RBI authorities have not yet responded in this regard.