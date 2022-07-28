Yoga Asanas That Can Give You Toned Legs Like No Other

New Delhi: Yoga can give you sculpted legs that are perfect to flaunt in summer dresses. These poses don’t require much core strength and are beginner-friendly. So let’s begin!

Bridge pose

Holding this pose just for a minute engages and helps tighten your hamstrings and glutes. Apart from this, the bridge pose will also stretch your spine and strengthen your back.

Chair pose

The chair pose targets the quadricep and gluteal muscles. Apart from that, it’s also very good for toning your overall body and improving good posture and balance. It’s a bit difficult to hold this asana for a long time, so start with just 20 seconds, increasing the hold as your body develops strength.

Crescent lunge

This lunge actively works on the front and back thighs. Along with toning your legs, it also tones the butt and stretches the chest, abdomen, and shoulders. Try holding the pose for a minute.

Butterfly pose

Butterfly pose is not only fun to do, but also targets the inner thigh muscles and soothes menstrual cramps. If you are flexible then this pose will be a cakewalk for you. If not, the butterfly pose will open up your body. Tip: the closer your legs are to your pelvis, the better the results.

Garland pose

Inspired by the traditional way we Indians sit on the toilet, this pose strengthens your thighs and legs. Doing this asana can also help to prevent knee joint pain. To begin with, hold this position as much as your body allows you to.