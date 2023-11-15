YG Entertainment Confirms Ahyeon Will No Longer Debut With BABYMONSTER

Seoul: YG Entertainment has released an official statement regarding the reason Ahyeon will not debut with BABYMONSTER.

In a statement shared with iMBC, YG Entertainment explained the reason why Ahyeon will not debut with BABYMONSTER.

Following reports that Ahyeon will be unable to join BABYMONSTER’s debut lineup due to personal reasons, a source from YG Entertainment confirmed, “BABYMONSTER will be debuting as a six-member group with Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. After careful discussion, it was decided that Ahyeon, who prepared together [with BABYMONSTER], will be focusing on getting rest for the time being due to health reasons.”

They continued, “Although we are saddened to be unable to introduce Ahyeon as a member of BABYMONSTER, we made this decision for the sake of the artist’s health. We will spare no support so that Ahyeon can recover fully and return in good health.”