BTS leader RM says he wants to visit India, hints at military enlistment

Seoul: BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon recently got candid about his future plans in a recently conducted live on social media platform of Weverse.

Responding to a fan’s query, RM said at one point during the interaction, “Yeah, I want to visit India too someday. Why not?” When asked which country he wants to visit to relax, he expressed his desire to visit Switzerland or Iceland. RM also said that he would love to do Bon Voyage again, a BTS special. When asked about his current work status, the idol replied, “You will get to know real soon. Surprises are always really good.”

RM hinted at his military enlistment as well as he was quizzed about his short hair and driver’s license: “My hair? I don’t think I can grow it out anytime soon. Don’t be sad, I’ll be able to sometime later.”

Speaking about the photos of his bruises that he had shared online recently, RM said, “Yeah, these are all bruises. I think there might be a scar left. I have one scar here from when I was younger. My eye? I got about five stitches. I was filming something and the camera was too close so it slid against that area and so I had to stop filming and go right to the hospital, but I’m fine now.”