World Photography Day: Four Must-Have Mobile Apps For Photographers

New Delhi: With the awesome advancements in technology, photography has moved beyond just cameras. Most photographers use DSLR cameras and high-tech gear for the best possible shots. However, there are many more who lean on their smartphones as well. Phone cameras are good enough for a lot of stuff. Here we have listed some best photography and photo editing app on the occasion of world photography day.

ProCam X

ProCam X is an above-average camera app with a lot of manual camera features. You have control over white balance, ISO, focus, shutter speed, and you can set custom video bitrates if you need to. Of course, your phone has to support those features for them to work. There is also a burst shooting mode, real-time filters, colour effects, and an intervalometer (an interval timer). The pro version has a reasonable price and people seem to like it.

Snapseed

Snapseed is probably the best free photo editor on Android. It comes with a variety of both simple and advanced tools. That includes support for RAW files, simple stuff like red-eye removal, and tons of stuff between the two. It also has a fairly powerful auto enhancement capability. It works well sometimes, but it usually depends on the photo itself and the type of scene. There are also over a dozen filters for those who like simple stuff. Every mobile photographer should have this app. It’s completely free, after all.

TouchRetouch

TouchRetouch is an interesting photo editor app. This doesn’t focus on basic stuff like contrast or red eyes. Instead, it lets you remove small imperfections from a photo. We’re talking about telephone wires, people, blemishes on a wall, and more. It works best on minor imperfections. The app doesn’t do well with major changes. However, this is a good way to remove the occasional issue and make photos look a little better. It runs for $1.99 with no additional in-app purchases. It’s definitely a unique photo editor. This one is also free if you use Google Play Pass.

VSCO





VSCO is an all-in-one photography tool. It works as a camera app as well as a photo editor. It also has some tips, tricks, and various fun filters for use. The filters emulate various types of film. They’re pretty neat, but they are still filters at the end of the day. This one is a little harder to recommend than most. It doesn’t do anything the best, but it does several things extremely well. There is a subscription for $19.99 per year. It adds additional features, but it’s a little hard to justify with so many other tools out there. It might be up your alley, though.