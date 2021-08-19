Sharmaji Ki Beti: Tahira Kashyap Starts Shooting For Her Debut Film As Director

Mumbai: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has started shooting for her debut feature film, Sharmaji Ki Beti, as director. The film is based on the modern Indian experience of a middle-class woman.

The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. It gives a peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma.

The filmmaker took her social media handle to share the news. She wrote: Can’t believe it’s finally happening Red heart Gratitude to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. #sharmajikibeti #skb

Notably, Tahira has directed critically acclaimed short films ‘ Toffee’ and ‘Quarantine Crush’ in the anthology series ‘Feels Like Ishq’.