Tahira Kashyap
Entertainment

Sharmaji Ki Beti: Tahira Kashyap Starts Shooting For Her Debut Film As Director

By PragativadiNews
0 7

Mumbai: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has started shooting for her debut feature film, Sharmaji Ki Beti, as director. The film is based on the modern Indian experience of a middle-class woman.

The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. It gives a peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma.

The filmmaker took her social media handle to share the news. She wrote: Can’t believe it’s finally happening Red heart Gratitude to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. #sharmajikibeti #skb

<>

</>

Notably, Tahira has directed critically acclaimed short films ‘ Toffee’ and ‘Quarantine Crush’ in the anthology series ‘Feels Like Ishq’.

PragativadiNews 6151 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking