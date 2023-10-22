World Cup 2023: Rain Threat Looms As India, New Zealand Square Off

Dharamshala: Both in-form teams of ODI World Cup 2023 – India & New Zealand – are finally up against each other. However, the rain gods are likely to play a crucial role in today’s high-voltage clash as Dharamsala. As per Accuweather, there are high chances of rain at the venue in the morning and afternoon. In fact, till 3 PM, there remains up to 47 percent chance of rain in Dharamsala. But, the chances decrease significantly. From 4 PM to 6 PM, the chances of rain hover between 14 percent and 10 percent. After 6 PM, the chances further decrease to about 2 percent.

On the eve of the match against New Zealand, Team India suffered a nasty injury blow as batter Suryakumar Yadav injured his right forearm during the net session. It is learnt that the pain has subsided considerably after applying ice-packs and he is immediately not being taken for an X-Ray. Apart from him, the only other reserve batter in the line-up Ishan Kishan suffered a honey-bee bite on the neck in what turned out to be a weird training day for the home team.

India last defeated New Zealand in the ODI World Cup back in 2003. When it comes to the head-to-head battle, the Kiwis are 5-3 ahead against the Indians.