India Sends Medical Aid, Relief Material To Palestine

New Delhi: Amid the continuing Israeli aerial assault on Hamas targets in Gaza Strip, an Indian Air Force (IAF) cargo flight with medical aid and disaster relief materials for Palestine departed for Egypt on Sunday.

Sharing details of India’s humanitarian assistance for civilians in Palestine affected by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi posted from his X handle, “India sends humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine. An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt. The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items.”

The development comes a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his condolence over the recent air strike on the hospital in Gaza, that killed at least 500 people. PM Modi also reiterated India’s long-standing position on the Israel-Palestine issue and voiced his concern over the deteriorating situation in the area. He also said India would continue to send humanitarian support to Palestine.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.”