Entire Gujarat Titans Team Penalised After Match vs CSK, Shubman Gill Slapped with Biggest Fine

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining slow over rate during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. It was his side’s second over rate offence of the season, and subsequently rest of the playing 11 members, including the Impact Player, were individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser. On Friday, GT defeated defending champions CSK by 35 runs to stay alive in the IPL.

Gill and B Sai Sudharsan made hundreds in GT’s total of 231 for three before restricting CSK to 196 for eight.

The Titans are now eighth on the points table with 10 points from 12 matches, and CSK held on to their fourth place despite the defeat with 12 points from as many games.

Gill, who scored 104 off 55 balls, shared a 210-run opening stand with fellow centurion B Sai Sudharsan (103 off 51 balls) in Gujarat’s total of 231 for 3 which could have easily breached the 260-run mark.

In the end, CSK scored 196 and Gujarat’s NRR of improved to -1.063. They have 10 points from 12 games with maximum chance of getting up to 14, which might not be enough for play-off qualification.