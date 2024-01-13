Women Drowns In Kolab Reservoir In Koraput

Koraput: A woman was killed after drowning in the Kolab reservoir at Koraput district on Saturday. The deceased hail from Tikarpada village under Boipariguda Tehsil of the district.

Locals first spotted the body floating on the water body. They immediately informed the police about this.

On intimations, Nandapur Police along with fire service personnel rushed to the spot. The body has been fished out and sent for post-mortem.

The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. However, the cause will be known after the post-mortem, police said.