Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Koraput

Koraput: A couple committed suicide by hanging on a tree in Jodipai village under Dasmanthpur Block in Koraput district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Hikka (25) and Yuvanti Maska (22) of the same village under Chanabada Panchayat in Koraput.

According to reports, the couple had been in a relationship for 2-3 years. Today they were found hanging from a tree in the village.

After the incident, Mahendra’s father filed a complaint at the Dasmanthpur police station. Based on the complaint registered, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter to solve the case.