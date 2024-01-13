Qualifier Alejandro Tabilo Becomes First Chilean To Win ASB Classic In Auckland

Auckland: Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo clinched his maiden tour level title by winning the Auckland Classic beating Taro Daniel in the final match.

The 82 seed Tabilo bagged his maiden ATP title, by securing a gritty 6-2, 7-5 victory, marking a significant milestone in his tennis career.

Canadian-born Tabilo played with greater power than his Japanese opponent, sending down 10 aces while also pulling off three breaks of serve to none.

Two breaks came in the first set which he dominated, before Tabilo pulled off the lone break in game 12 of a tense second set to seal victory between two players who have never been ranked inside the top 60.