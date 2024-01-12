Woman’s Headless Body Recovered From Hume Pipe In Khallikote

Khallikot: Police on Friday recovered the headless body of a woman from a hume pipe on the Makundpur-Chikili road under Khallikote police station limits in Ganjam.

According to reports, the headless body of an unidentified woman was found dumped inside a hume pipe stored for a mega pipe water project at Chikili Gopaur Chowk, Bansiikhol Ghati in Khallikote.

Some workers spotted the mutilated dead body dumped inside the huge pipes and informed the police.

Second officer Parth Pratima Debata reached the spot for investigation. After a thorough search for evidence by the scientific team and sniffer dogs, the body was seized and sent for post-mortem.

The police have lodged a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.