DGP Assures Free & Fair Polls Across Odisha Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi on Sunday said that elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth, impartial, free, and fair elections in Odisha.

The DGP said that 33,000 police personnel and 102 companies of Central forces will be deployed for the second phase elections in Odisha to be held in 11 districts encompassing five Lok Sabha seats – Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Aska – and 35 Assembly constituencies coming under these Parliamentary segments on Monday.

“We have introduced the mobile parties. There will be one mobile party for each 10-12 booth location. A total of 655 mobile parties will be deployed during the second phase of elections in Odisha on Monday. In addition, 48 interstate borders are there with the interstate border check-posts”, Sarangi said.

Altogether 257 flying squad teams and 251 static surveillance teams have been formed, the DGP said, adding that the EVM strong rooms are at 18 locations. The inner security of the strong rooms is provided by the CAPF, while outer security by the state police, the DGP added.

Special security arrangements have been made at the polling booths in the Naxal-affected areas of the state, the DGP informed. He requested the voters to come out in large numbers as it is a great festival of democracy and cast their votes.