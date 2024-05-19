Congress Chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Odisha Again, Campaign For 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: With electioneering for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha gathering more steam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to visit the state again to campaign for party candidates.

The two senior leaders are slated to seek people’s support for Congress Candidates in separate places for three days from May 26, AICC in-charge for Odisha Ajoy Kumar said on Sunday.

Rahul and Kharge will tour Bhadrak and Balasore and address separate public meetings to garner support for party candidates contesting for the last phase of

polling on June 1.