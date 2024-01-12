Two Youths Injured In Attack In Nuapada Village

Nuapada: Two youths were injured in an attack near Sialati village of Komna police station in Nuapada district on Thursday.

The youths were identified as Chandan Sahu (18) and Manoj Sahu (36) from Padmapur police station in Bargarh district were involved.

According to reports, Chandan was in a relationship with a girl Sialati and was attacked by the girl’s family members when he along with his friend had gone to meet her. Chandan suffered severe head injuries and was transferred to VISMSAR in Burla, while Manoj is being treated at Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital.

On intimation, Nuapada SDPO Sanjay Kumar Mandal stated that the investigation is ongoing.