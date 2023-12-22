Woman Trampled To Death By Elephant In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Khuduku village under Kundei police limits in Nabarangpur district last night.

As per reports, the deceased woman had gone to the maize field to watch the crops last night. By the time, a wild elephant attacked her. As a result, she lost her life.

It is worth mentioning that, elephants often enter in that area and cause harm to the people as well as the crop fields. After the death of the woman, a pall of gloom descended on the village.