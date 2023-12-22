INDIA bloc’s nationwide protest today against MPs’ suspension

New Delhi: Leaders of the Opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are scheduled to hit the streets today to protest against the suspension of a historic number of MPs from Parliament in an “undemocratic manner” during the Winter Session. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi and other members of the alliance will address the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar at 11 am.

Meanwhile, a nationwide protest has also been scheduled at all district headquarters, Kharge said.

A series of suspensions ensued in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after the Winter Session witnessed disruptions following the December 13 breach of Parliament security incident with demands of a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the matter. Ahead of the sine-die conclusion of the session, three more Opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha, pushing the total number of suspensions to a record-breaking 146.

On Thursday, the Opposition MPs, including those suspended, marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk as a mark of protest against the move by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.