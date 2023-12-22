Prabhas-starrer Salaar finally out in Cinemas

Hyderabad: Prabhas-starrer Salaar part One: Ceasefire is finally released in cinemas. After the debacle of Adipurush, the film is actor’s one of the most-awaited flicks of the year. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. The film is expected to perform well in the Southern region, as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki will surely outshine Salaar in the Hindi belt.

Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) are leading the collections, contributing a significant portion of the overall revenue. Hindi-speaking markets are also performing strongly, suggesting potential for broader pan-India success. IMAX screens are seeing high occupancy rates, indicating a willingness among audiences to pay a premium for the enhanced viewing experience.

From Andhra Pradesh, the movie is expected to collect ₹13.22 crore, and in Telangana, it is estimated to collect ₹17.35 crore. In the Hindi-speaking states, the movie has sold over 22,000 tickets, according to the data from Sacnilk.

Additionally, the movie has sold over 16 lakh tickets in Telugu-speaking states.

The movie is estimated to collect over ₹38 crore in Telugu-speaking states, ₹2.21 crore in Malayalam-speaking states and over ₹5 crore in Hindi-speaking states.

Salaar has received an A certification (Adults only) from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). About it, Neel said, “I was very disappointed. I know that I have not made a vulgar movie or a movie that is insensible with violence. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it’s okay. It was not designed for violence, but for drama and emotion.”

Prithviraj, known for films such as Lucifer and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, likened the upcoming film to American epic fantasy series Game of Thrones.

“I keep comparing ‘Salaar’ to ‘Game of Thrones’ because the drama is like… There are so many characters, plot points and intricate character dynamics. I don’t know how he (the director) has fit the story into two parts. It’s a tough thing to do,” he said.

Salaar is expected to record an opening day collection of more than ₹48 crore.