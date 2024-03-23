‘Welcome to Tihar Jail’: Conman Sukesh on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Saturday welcomed Kejriwal to Tihar jail while he was being produced before the court. He also expressed his willingness to become an approver against Kejriwal and his team.

The conman is currently serving his jail term in a 200 cr money laundering case since 2019. While he was on his way to the court, commenting on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest in the liquor policy case, he said, “Truth has prevailed, I welcome him to the Tihar jail. I will expose him, I will become an approver against Kejriwal and his team. I will make sure he is brought to task,”

Earlier on Friday, Sukesh had termed Kejriwal and his former jailed ministers as ‘brothers’ in a letter, taunting they would run a club inside the jail together.

In a similar vein, Sukesh had written a letter following the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha on March 11 in the same case. He accused Kavitha of shielding Kejriwal, stating, “Pandora box of corruption would open and …all your karmas are coming back to you.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is accused of cheating and extortion from Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of Religare Enterprises. Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband.

Both Sukesh and his actor wife, Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the Delhi Police last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, the ED termed Kejriwal the “kingpin of scam” and alleged that crimes of the Delhi liquor policy case heavily benefited the AAP and were used in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. On Friday evening, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court sent him to seven-day custody with the federal agency in the liquor policy case.