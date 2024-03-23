Sara Ali Khan Takes Up Unique Challenge to Promote Ae Watan Mere Watan

In a unique promotional initiative, Sara Ali Khan takes up a challenge to promote her recently released film Ae Watan Mere Watan without using the internet. She is seen spending her day promoting her film Ae Watan Mere Watan offline and gives the audience a sense of the challenges that our unsung heroes including Usha must have faced during the freedom struggle.

Even in 1942, Usha didn’t give up and took up the responsibility to spread the message of ‘Karo Ya Maro’ to keep the Quit India movement alive. Inspired by Usha Mehta, Sara took on this unique challenge to remind the audience about Indian history by promoting the Original Movie Ae Watan Mere Watan

Streaming now on Prime Video, Ae Watan Mere Watan is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, the movie is produced by Karan Johar Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The movie features actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Check out the video here: