Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed all to join the global movement and conserve electricity as well as reduce global warming for a sustainable Earth, today.

Taking to his personal ‘X’ handle, the CM wrote, “Joining #EarthHour, I will switch off all lights at Naveen Niwas from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm today. Appeal all to join the global movement to conserve electricity and reduce global warming for a sustainable Earth, the unique home we share.”