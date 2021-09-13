Water Resources Dept Cancels Leave Of All Employees In View Of Possible Flood-Like Situation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is taking all necessary precautions to tackle the possible flood-like situation in the State. Keeping in view, the Water Resources Department has cancelled the leave of all employees with immediate effect.

Although there is no flood-like situation in the state yet, water level of few rivers are on the rise, said Works Department Engineer In-Chief Dheeren Samal.

He further stated that 20 highly sensitive places that are vulnerable to breaches during floods have been identified. Officials concerned have been directed for field visit, the official added.

Several parts of Odisha are experiencing heavy downpours over the past few days following a deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast.