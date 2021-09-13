Deep Depression Crosses Odisha Coast Near Chandbali

Bhubaneswar: A depression over the Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a deep depression, crossed the Odisha coast today near Chandbali, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha and north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 24hrs, said the IMD

Gradually rainfall will subside in coastal areas, but intensity to rise in interior districts including Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Bargarh, Boudh, stated the IMD.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the state capital recorded 193 mm of rainfall, whereas Puri recorded 329 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Cuttack recorded 150mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.