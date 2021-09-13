Zimbabwe Batsman Brendan Taylor Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Belfast: Former Zimbabwe skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket and stated that his final match in the national colours will the ODI against Ireland on Monday.

Taylor announced his decision through a Twitter post.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country. 17 year’s of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Taylor said in a statement on Twitter.

“It’s taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long. To wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field.

My goal was to always leave the team in better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004 , I hope I have done that,” Taylor added.

He thanked Zimbabwe Cricket, teammates, family, and fans in an emotional note.

“Finally to my wife @tkellyanne and our four beautiful boy’s. You have meant everything to me on this journey and it wouldn’t have been possible without you,” said Taylor.

“No more airport heartaches. I look forward to our next chapter. I love you all very much,” he added.

Forever grateful for the journey. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tOsYzoE5eH — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) September 12, 2021

Taylor made his debut in 2004 in an ODI against Sri Lanka and went on to become one of Zimbabwe’s finest ever players in international cricket. He has scored 6677 runs from 204 ODI matches and is just 112 short of former Zimbabwe batsman Andy Flower’s national record of 6786 runs.