Was Selena Gomez ‘Gossiping’ About Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner With Taylor Swift At Golden Globes?

New York: Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have been trending ever since the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony after a video went viral.

Despite rampant speculation, Selena Gomez was not gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes with her close friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry.

This was confirmed in a report by People.

Selena was seen seemingly spilling some tea to her friends in a now-viral moment caught on camera, but ‘she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie’, the source close to Selena told the portal.

While rumours spread on social media that Kylie Jenner had stopped her boyfriend from taking a photo with Selena at the event, the source added that Selena ‘never even saw or spoke to them’. Selena, who was up for best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for her role in the series Only Murders in the Building, was seen mingling with celebs such as Taylor Swift, before reuniting with her boyfriend Benny Blanco at the awards.

If you’re confused as to what prompted all of this, in a video from the awards show, fans had noticed Selena spilling some hot tea and explaining something to Taylor Swift and Keleigh, which made their jaws drop. Fans speculated that in the video, Selena spoke about how she had asked to click a photo with Timothée, but his girlfriend Kylie said ‘no’.

Selena’s alleged drama with Kylie made headlines in early 2023, and it involved Selena’s ex Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber. In February, a TikTok account had made a claim that Hailey and Kylie were shading Selena on social media and making fun of her eyebrow blunder after the singer-actor had made a TikTok video about how she had ‘accidentally overlaminated’ her brows.

Kylie had commented on the TikTok, writing, “This is reaching. No shade toward Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly,” to which Selena had replied, “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie.”