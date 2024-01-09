French PM Elisabeth Borne Resigns Months Ahead Of European Parliament Elections

France: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday submitted her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron who looks to inject fresh momentum into his second term ahead of the European Parliament elections and the Paris Olympics.

According to news agency Reuters, Macron, at the time of Borne’s resignation, refrained from announcing an immediate successor, leaving suspense over her successor.

The change in leadership arrives just five months before the European Parliament elections, during which eurosceptics are anticipated to make significant gains amid widespread public discontent over rising living costs and perceived governmental failures in managing migration, Reuters’ report mentioned.

As per the report, the opinion polls in France reveal a challenging scenario for Macron’s party, trailing far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s party by eight to ten points ahead of the crucial June vote. The recent narrow approval of stringent immigration rules in the French parliament exposed deep divisions within Macron’s centrist majority, prompting speculation of an impending government reshuffle.