Vivo Y53s Launched: See Specification & Price

New Delhi: The tech giant Vivo has recently has launched Y53s to its Y-series in Vietnam. The phone is a budget-friendly offering and is slightly different from the Vivo Y53s 5G. It packs a triple rear camera — one more sensor than the 5G variant — and gets a standard 60Hz display refresh rate, which is a downgrade from the 5G model’s 90Hz display refresh rate. The Vivo Y53s is powered by a MediaTek SoC rather than the Snapdragon 480 found in the 5G model.

Vivo Y53s Price

The company has launched a single 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of this handset, which costs VND 6,990,000 (about Rs 22,700). Two-color variants of the phone have been launched, Blue Purple and Black Green.

Vivo Y53s Specifications

Display: The phone has a 6.58-inch full-HD + (1080×2400 pixels) LCD display and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Processor, RAM, and Storage: For speed and multitasking, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC has been provided with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, it is possible to increase the storage with the help of a microSD card.

Software: This latest Vivo phone with dual-SIM support works on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Camera: Three rear cameras have been given on the back panel of Vivo Y53s, 64-megapixel primary camera, along with 2-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel depth camera sensor will be available. At the same time, there is a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies.

Battery: 5000mAh battery is given to bring life to the phone, which supports 33W fast charging.

Connectivity: Features like dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth version 5 have been provided in the phone. For security, the fingerprint sensor has got a place on the side of the phone.

Dimensions: The length-width of the phone is 164×75.46×8.38 millimeters and the weight is 190 grams.