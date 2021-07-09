Over 40 L COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India vaccinated over 40 lakh people against COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of July 9, 7 am, 40,23,173 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 27,01,200 people received the first dose while 13,21,973 received the second.

20,31,634 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,79,901 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years yesterday.

Cumulatively, 10,84,53,590 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 33,79,213 have received their second.

Eight States viz. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage exceeded 36.89 crore (36,89,91,222), as per the provisional report till 7 am. Cumulatively, more than 11.18 Cr (11,18,32,803) Vaccine Doses were administered in the age group 18-44 years.