Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War sold to Disney+ Hotstar at whopping fees?

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War had indeed left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. In the recent development, we have heard that Disney+ Hotstar might bag for the OTT rights of the film for a whopping amount.

This would certainly be a treat for the audience to watch The Vaccine War on the digital platform. With this, the audience will be able to enjoy the film in their households. Not just in India but across the world, the film received immense love and praise for bringing the story of India’s greatest achievement of the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 pandemic in India, shedding light on the efforts of scientists involved in its creation.

Produced by Pallavi Joshi the film was critically acclaimed everywhere.