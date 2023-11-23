Dunki’s first melody Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya takes over social media!

Fans shower love for Dunki’s first melody Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya during #AskSrk!

It was Dunki Drop 1 and its posters, that took the audience into the heartwarming world of Rajkumar Hirani. Without much delay, the makers dropped the first song Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya. While this began the musical journey of the film, its craze was witnessed in the #AskSrk session where the fans were seen asking different questions about the Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya while SRK dropped his witty and impressive replies.

Fan eagerly looking forward to a romantic track

When a fan asked about having a romantic number saying, “#AskSRK Sir Any romantic song in dunki by arijit plz tel your biggest fan 1st song se to hum sach much lutt putt gaye 🔥👌❤️”

To this SRK replied, “Aayega aayega abhi Lutt Putt raho baad mein romance bhi aayega. Aise hi thodi @RajkumarHirani aapko rehne dega. Naya saal naya pyaar. #Dunki”

SRK explained the reason behind his electrifying energy at 58

Yet another fan asked, “#ASKSrk @iamsrk just saw Lutt Putt loving every bit of it from where u get child like electrifying energy at 58?”

To this SRK replied, “I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs. #Dunki”

SRK expressing love for Arijit Singh and Pritam

A fan asked, “What have to say about Arijit + Pritam combination & this song❤️😍??#AskSRK”

To this SRK replied, “@ipritamoffical and #Arijit are like big dada and small dada. Always a pleasure what they create for me as an actor and friend.”