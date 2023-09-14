Vivek Agnihotri says how The Vaccine War changed mindset of other scientists towards Indian Scientists

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is undoubtedly the pioneer filmmaker of Indian Cinema who has been known for delivering meaningful cinemas and content that mirrors society.

Following created waves across the globe with his The Vaccine War, the filmmaker is all set to explore the struggle of the Indian Scientists behind the development of Vaccines, through his highly anticipated film ‘The Vaccine War’. The bio-scientist film has been eagerly awaited by the masses. The film has been creating noise in abroad as the makers kept a special screening of the film in the United States, where the film was bestowed with a standing ovation. Following this, they released the trailer which has been received well as the release date is approaching, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri came and said how the film changed the mindset of the Scientists of other organizations and how their perception towards the Indian Scientists has changed after watching the film.

Continuing the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said in an interview, “Scientists from other organizations and institutes came to see films and we have their interviews as well. Everybody said it is impossible how India did it. Nobody, even the top scientists don’t believe. That is the advantage of being an Indian. That is the beauty of India – that when we are in crisis we go out of our way to achieve things.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is dedicated to Indian Scientists and also highlights their effort in creating the Vaccine during the crisis time. The film has influenced many across the globe during the special screenings and with the film set to be released in India, it will make the entire nation proud. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in every corner of the world. Besides the screening abroad, the pioneer filmmaker launched the first song, ‘Shristhi se pehele, at Times Square. The makers are traveling from city to city to promote the film.

‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 28th September 2023.