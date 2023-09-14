From Allu Arjun to Karan Johar, Celebrities Praising Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is an unstoppable force at the Indian box office. The actioner which opened with a massive response on the ticket windows, took the whole nation by storm and has scripted history with writing new records.

The film is also receiving unanimous love from the masses the fans, and the celebrities. Renowned personalities from various industries have been seen praising the Shah Rukh Khan starrer on social media and continuing the incoming of love and praises, Allu Arjun, and filmmaker-producer Karan Johar can’t stop raving about the film on their social media.

National Award Winner Icon Star Allu Arjun who watched the actioner Jawan and congratulated the whole team by writing –

“Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN

@iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we prayed this for you

@VijaySethuOffl garu is so terrific in his role as always

@deepikapadukone elegant , effortless & impactful star presence

#Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale

@anirudhofficial you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music .

Biggg Biggg Congrats for @Atlee_dir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film & creating history at the Indian box office”

Acknowledging the love from Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan replied by saying –

“Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me….wow…it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days!!! Big hug to u and will come and give u one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging!!! Love u”

Filmmaker and Producer Karan Johar hailed the massive actioner Jawan and praised Shah Rukh Khan by writing –

“OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium… it’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!! How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP and what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He’s the emperor and we bow down in admiration … if you haven’t seen #jawan then you don’t know what you’re missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan …. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert!”

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.