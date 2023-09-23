Vivek Agnihotri Introduces The Character of Raima Sen from The Vaccine War

As the worldwide release date of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directorial The Vaccine War approaches, the anticipation for the film is continuing to reach its peak. Both Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are leaving no stone unturned to promote the bio-scientist film. In the last few days, the filmmaker has introduced the characters of the film, and continuing the same, Vivek has introduced the character of Raima Sen from the film.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri gives an insight into the character of Raima Sen and captions,

“INTRODUCING:

Raima Sen as Rohini Singh Dhulia, Science Editor, The Daily Wire, in a role you will love to hate.

5 DAYS TO GO!

#TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023. ”

INTRODUCING: Raima Sen as Rohini Singh Dhulia, Science Editor, The Daily Wire, in a role you will love to hate.

5 DAYS TO GO!#TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023. @raimasen pic.twitter.com/RHs1oZNxi3 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 23, 2023

Raima Sen is playing the antagonist Rohini Singh in ‘The Vaccine War’. The insight into every character that has been introduced so far has made the masses curious to watch the film and to experience the real-life narrative on the big screen.

The grand promotional US event for ‘The Vaccine War’ at the iconic Times Square was nothing short of spectacular. A captivating flash mob presentation, skillfully blending various dance genres, mesmerized the multitude of spectators who gathered to witness this extraordinary spectacle. The event marked the culmination of a series of promotions that have successfully captured the public’s imagination. Now the makers have moved to India for the promotions.

‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters, and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28, 2023.