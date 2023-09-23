Mission Raniganj’s New thrilling motion poster out

Akshay Kumar and his determined team gear up for the biggest coal mine rescue mission with the massive ensemble cast featuring Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba and Virendra Saxena.

Pooja Entertainment continues to fuel anticipation for their upcoming rescue thriller ‘Mission Raniganj’ with the release of its second motion poster. The film, which has already captured attention with its poster, teaser, and chartbuster track ‘Jalsa 2.0’, promises an adrenaline-pumping experience.